Los Angeles, CA
2203 CAMDEN Avenue
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

2203 CAMDEN Avenue

2203 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Incredible opportunity to lease a newly completed 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in prime Westwood!! The traditional style home has a huge living room with fireplace, formal dining room and gourmet kitchen opening to a family room and side deck. All three bedrooms are en suite including the master bedroom retreat with French doors opening the backyard and a spa-like bathroom with double sinks and walk-in steam shower. Additional features include a small office or bonus room, recessed LED lighting, hardwood flooring and central HVAC. The front yard is completely hedged and gated for privacy. Construction due to be completed November 1st. Two car garage to be completed by December 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
2203 CAMDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 2203 CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2203 CAMDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2203 CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2203 CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2203 CAMDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2203 CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 CAMDEN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2203 CAMDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2203 CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2203 CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 CAMDEN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

