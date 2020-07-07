2203 CAMDEN Avenue

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to lease a newly completed 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in prime Westwood!! The traditional style home has a huge living room with fireplace, formal dining room and gourmet kitchen opening to a family room and side deck. All three bedrooms are en suite including the master bedroom retreat with French doors opening the backyard and a spa-like bathroom with double sinks and walk-in steam shower. Additional features include a small office or bonus room, recessed LED lighting, hardwood flooring and central HVAC. The front yard is completely hedged and gated for privacy. Construction due to be completed November 1st. Two car garage to be completed by December 1st.