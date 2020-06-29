All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2200 WINONA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2200 WINONA
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:58 AM

2200 WINONA

2200 Winona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2200 Winona Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 WINONA have any available units?
2200 WINONA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2200 WINONA currently offering any rent specials?
2200 WINONA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 WINONA pet-friendly?
No, 2200 WINONA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2200 WINONA offer parking?
Yes, 2200 WINONA offers parking.
Does 2200 WINONA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 WINONA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 WINONA have a pool?
No, 2200 WINONA does not have a pool.
Does 2200 WINONA have accessible units?
No, 2200 WINONA does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 WINONA have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 WINONA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 WINONA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 WINONA does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College