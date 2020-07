Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym bike storage internet access lobby online portal

Luxury MICRO LOFTS in Los Angeles. Just amazing!! - Property Id: 238483



Studios: 1275.00 - 1875.00

Square Footage: 220-400



*NO PARKING*



The Sinclair LA offers newly remodeled micro-lofts in a warm, cozy atmosphere you'll be delighted to call home.



Be here. Be Historic.



• Centrally Located Minutes from DTLA

• Courtesy Patrol

• Courtyard With Fire Pits

• Designer Paint Color Scheme

• Faux Wood Floors

• Free Wi-Fi

• Newly Renovated Courtyard with Fountain

• Newly Renovated Interiors and Lobby

• Online Resident Services

• On-site Storage Spaces

• Panoramic Views

• Refrigerator

• Tenant Pays Water & Trash

• Dogs and Cats Allowed /$45 Monthly Pet Rent

• 35 lb Limit

• 1928 building

• Community-Wide WiFi

• Maintenance on site

• Property Manager on Site / 24 Hour Availability

• Renters Insurance Program

• Elevator

• Lounge

• Storage Space

• Fitness Center

• Bike Storage

• Wi-Fi

• Heating

• Cable Ready

• Tub/Shower

• Sprinkler System

• Ice Maker

• Granite

• Island Kitchen

• Microwave

• Oven

• Range

• Refrigerator

• Freezer

• Vinyl Flooring

• Walk-In Closets

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2200-w-8th-st-los-angeles-ca/238483

