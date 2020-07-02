Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22 ST NAVY
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:38 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22 ST NAVY
22 Navy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
22 Navy Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 ST NAVY have any available units?
22 ST NAVY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 22 ST NAVY currently offering any rent specials?
22 ST NAVY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 ST NAVY pet-friendly?
No, 22 ST NAVY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 22 ST NAVY offer parking?
No, 22 ST NAVY does not offer parking.
Does 22 ST NAVY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 ST NAVY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 ST NAVY have a pool?
No, 22 ST NAVY does not have a pool.
Does 22 ST NAVY have accessible units?
No, 22 ST NAVY does not have accessible units.
Does 22 ST NAVY have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 ST NAVY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 ST NAVY have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 ST NAVY does not have units with air conditioning.
