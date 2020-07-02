All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

22 Reef St. #5

22 Reef Street · No Longer Available
Location

22 Reef Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit #5 Available 10/15/19 Large Studio on a Quiet Walk Street - Property Id: 161245

This large studio is located on a quiet walk street on the Marina Peninsula, 1/2 block to the beach. Full kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Carpet & wood floor throughout unit and great closet space. Bathroom features full tub/shower and ample storage space. Shared patio! Laundry in building. 1 car parking. No pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161245p
Property Id 161245

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Reef St. #5 have any available units?
22 Reef St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Reef St. #5 have?
Some of 22 Reef St. #5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Reef St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
22 Reef St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Reef St. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 22 Reef St. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22 Reef St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 22 Reef St. #5 offers parking.
Does 22 Reef St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Reef St. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Reef St. #5 have a pool?
No, 22 Reef St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 22 Reef St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 22 Reef St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Reef St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Reef St. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

