22 Reef St. #5

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Unit #5 Available 10/15/19 Large Studio on a Quiet Walk Street - Property Id: 161245



This large studio is located on a quiet walk street on the Marina Peninsula, 1/2 block to the beach. Full kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Carpet & wood floor throughout unit and great closet space. Bathroom features full tub/shower and ample storage space. Shared patio! Laundry in building. 1 car parking. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161245p

Property Id 161245



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5178613)