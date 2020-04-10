Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
219 East 93RD Street
219 East 93rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
219 East 93rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom now available. Open layout with large living room and dining area. Good sized bedrooms with ample storage and closet space. Accepting section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 219 East 93RD Street have any available units?
219 East 93RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 219 East 93RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 East 93RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 East 93RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 East 93RD Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 219 East 93RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 East 93RD Street does offer parking.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have a pool?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have accessible units?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
