All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 219 East 93RD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
219 East 93RD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 East 93RD Street

219 East 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

219 East 93rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom now available. Open layout with large living room and dining area. Good sized bedrooms with ample storage and closet space. Accepting section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 East 93RD Street have any available units?
219 East 93RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 219 East 93RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 East 93RD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 East 93RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 East 93RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 219 East 93RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 East 93RD Street does offer parking.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have a pool?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have accessible units?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 East 93RD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 East 93RD Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College