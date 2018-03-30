Rent Calculator
2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM
1 of 1
2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
2189 Sunset Plaza Drive
No Longer Available
Location
2189 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has a pool.
Does 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2189 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
