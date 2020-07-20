All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2189 Sunset Plaza Drive

2189 N Sunset Plaza Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2189 N Sunset Plaza Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Nestled comfortably above the Sunset Plaza strip, this one-of-a-kind property is an artistic haven ready for new residents. Every room was built for comfort, and to ignite inspiration and creativity. The home has 3,766 square feet of available space, includes 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and is complemented with an in-home gym, rooftop deck, and delicious moroccan style pool with spa and waterfall effect. The master penthouse features a flowing floor plan with spacious walk-in closet and master bathroom with soaking tub. 180 degree views of the city greet residents every morning from this stunning penthouse while natural light shows off the splendid details within this artistic retreat. Three guest bedrooms are ready to be enjoyed and include a built- in sauna, direct access to the pool and deck level, and generous walk-in shower that also doubles as a photography rain-room. Residents will feel comfort knowing that the home was designed specifically for privacy and that even the outdoor living space can be modified and covered for total seclusion. Incredible city views from the master penthouse, dining area, living room, bedrooms, and pool deck, this property offers a true Hollywood Hills experience for its lucky new residents. Available for short term lease options only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive have any available units?
2189 Sunset Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive have?
Some of 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2189 Sunset Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive offer parking?
No, 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive has a pool.
Does 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2189 Sunset Plaza Drive has units with dishwashers.
