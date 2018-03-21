All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 21821 Burbank Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
21821 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21821 Burbank Boulevard

21821 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

21821 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
undefined

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
21821 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 21821 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21821 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21821 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21821 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21821 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21821 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21821 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21821 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21821 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21821 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College