21821 Burbank Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 25
21821 Burbank Boulevard
21821 Burbank Boulevard
No Longer Available
Location
21821 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
21821 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 21821 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 21821 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21821 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21821 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21821 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21821 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21821 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21821 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21821 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21821 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21821 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
