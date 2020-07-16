2182 Beech Knoll Road

2182 N Beech Knoll Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Hollywood Hills
ENTERTAINER'S MODERN HOME ! Well gated for privacy with an impressive great room and high ceilings for natural lighting. Built by re-owned industrial designer in 2013 showcasing 180 degree of unobstructed panoramic views from every room !
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
