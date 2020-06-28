21800 Schoenborn Street

Amenities

Beautiful condo located in the heart of Canoga Park , lots of upgrades including new double pane window and sliding door and all doors , new cooking range this unique condo is very spacious and open floor plan , kitchen is open to the living room which leads to a nice size of private balcony where you can enjoy and relax , many closets to consider ,his and hers . minutes away from woodland Hills Shopping centers and business , short distance to Pierce College , this nice condo is surrounded by many shops and restaurant just walking distance to many possibilities .

The building complex is gated , covered parking , security guard on duty every day , this unit is located on the second floor on top of the parking , there are no other unit on the first level .