Last updated January 13 2020 at 2:00 PM

21800 Schoenborn Street

21800 Schoenborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

21800 Schoenborn Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful condo located in the heart of Canoga Park , lots of upgrades including new double pane window and sliding door and all doors , new cooking range this unique condo is very spacious and open floor plan , kitchen is open to the living room which leads to a nice size of private balcony where you can enjoy and relax , many closets to consider ,his and hers . minutes away from woodland Hills Shopping centers and business , short distance to Pierce College , this nice condo is surrounded by many shops and restaurant just walking distance to many possibilities .
The building complex is gated , covered parking , security guard on duty every day , this unit is located on the second floor on top of the parking , there are no other unit on the first level .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21800 Schoenborn Street have any available units?
21800 Schoenborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21800 Schoenborn Street have?
Some of 21800 Schoenborn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21800 Schoenborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
21800 Schoenborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21800 Schoenborn Street pet-friendly?
No, 21800 Schoenborn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21800 Schoenborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 21800 Schoenborn Street offers parking.
Does 21800 Schoenborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21800 Schoenborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21800 Schoenborn Street have a pool?
No, 21800 Schoenborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 21800 Schoenborn Street have accessible units?
No, 21800 Schoenborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21800 Schoenborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21800 Schoenborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
