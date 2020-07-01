All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

218 15125 Saticoy St

15125 Saticoy Street · No Longer Available
Location

15125 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
2nd month free with a 13 month lease Offering pet-friendly studio to two-bedroom apartment homes, The Valley Collection is located in the heart of Van Nuys, Canoga Park, and Panorama City. Apartment interiors feature modern finishes such as new kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, AC units and wood-style flooring throughout, granting the luxury of a home with the flexibility of a lease. Modern interiors are complimented with convenient amenities; this community offers 24/7 camera recording, a laundry facility, fitness center, and a large outdoor pool. Application Fee:$0.00.
1/2 off on the first month rent..

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Pets OK.
Utilities: Sewer, Water, Trash, Gas.
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=2017

IT490131 - IT49CO2017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 15125 Saticoy St have any available units?
218 15125 Saticoy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 15125 Saticoy St have?
Some of 218 15125 Saticoy St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 15125 Saticoy St currently offering any rent specials?
218 15125 Saticoy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 15125 Saticoy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 15125 Saticoy St is pet friendly.
Does 218 15125 Saticoy St offer parking?
No, 218 15125 Saticoy St does not offer parking.
Does 218 15125 Saticoy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 15125 Saticoy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 15125 Saticoy St have a pool?
Yes, 218 15125 Saticoy St has a pool.
Does 218 15125 Saticoy St have accessible units?
No, 218 15125 Saticoy St does not have accessible units.
Does 218 15125 Saticoy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 15125 Saticoy St does not have units with dishwashers.

