2178 LINDA FLORA Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Opportunity to lease a charming, traditional home on desirable upper Linda Flora Drive, in the Roscomare School District. This house has it all. The floor plan boasts four bedrooms, a large eat-in kitchen, and living room and den areas which opens to the phenomenal backyard. The expansive, private grounds feature a large heated pool, spa, romantic rose garden, and cross-canyon views. Convenient to both the Westside and Valley, this is a stunning, well-cared for lease on one of Bel Air's most sought-after streets.