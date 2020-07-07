All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2177 W 25th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2177 W 25th St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

2177 W 25th St

2177 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2177 West 25th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7993ec011 ---- Convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to the DTLA, or the beach a snap. Newly renovated with a fresh, modern touch, this cutie features a bright sunny kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, generous bedrooms, and lots of natural light. Ensuite laundry and assigned parking make this one a steal. Available for an immediate move in. Call 424-400-7010 KEY FEATURES: Hardwood Floors Natural light Appliances included Parking Included Recessed lighting Newly Renovated LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2177 W 25th St have any available units?
2177 W 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2177 W 25th St have?
Some of 2177 W 25th St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2177 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
2177 W 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2177 W 25th St pet-friendly?
No, 2177 W 25th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2177 W 25th St offer parking?
Yes, 2177 W 25th St offers parking.
Does 2177 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2177 W 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2177 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 2177 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 2177 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 2177 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2177 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2177 W 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College