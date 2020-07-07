2177 W 25th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7993ec011 ---- Convenient to USC, Exposition Park Museums and the Staples Center. A quick hop on the 10 makes getting to the DTLA, or the beach a snap. Newly renovated with a fresh, modern touch, this cutie features a bright sunny kitchen with new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, generous bedrooms, and lots of natural light. Ensuite laundry and assigned parking make this one a steal. Available for an immediate move in. Call 424-400-7010 KEY FEATURES: Hardwood Floors Natural light Appliances included Parking Included Recessed lighting Newly Renovated LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease