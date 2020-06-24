All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2169 HERCULES Drive

2169 N Hercules Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2169 N Hercules Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Mt. Olympus Updated Entertainers' Home! Regal living in this Gated, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home w/SPECTACULAR VIEWS. Open floor plan great for today's living. The modern kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. Over-sized Master bedroom has a newer bath w/separate shower & spa tub. The backyard can entertain dozens of guests. Backyard has renovated pool/spa, expansive deck, built-in BBQ area. Other features incl. fully wired alarm system, three-car garage and tons of street parking!! Great home, Fabulous, secluded location! Furnished or Unfurnished! Short Term OK (call for rates).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 HERCULES Drive have any available units?
2169 HERCULES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2169 HERCULES Drive have?
Some of 2169 HERCULES Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 HERCULES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2169 HERCULES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 HERCULES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2169 HERCULES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2169 HERCULES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2169 HERCULES Drive offers parking.
Does 2169 HERCULES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2169 HERCULES Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 HERCULES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2169 HERCULES Drive has a pool.
Does 2169 HERCULES Drive have accessible units?
No, 2169 HERCULES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 HERCULES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2169 HERCULES Drive has units with dishwashers.
