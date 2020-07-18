All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

2160 E CENTURY PARK

2160 Century Park E · (310) 271-2229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2160 Century Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Fabulous views from this higher floor condo . Completely redone with top -of-the -line finishes thru out . Recessed lights, brand new kitchen and bath's all new luxury appliances . Hardwood floors thru out . Olympic -sized saltwater heated pool , state of the art fitness center with his and hers saunas . Tennis courts and lush grounds .Valet parking , 24/7 security staff and concierge . Close distance to new Westfield Mall , Fox Studio's , Sony Studios . Next to fabulous shopping and restaurants .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 E CENTURY PARK have any available units?
2160 E CENTURY PARK has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 E CENTURY PARK have?
Some of 2160 E CENTURY PARK's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 E CENTURY PARK currently offering any rent specials?
2160 E CENTURY PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 E CENTURY PARK pet-friendly?
No, 2160 E CENTURY PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2160 E CENTURY PARK offer parking?
Yes, 2160 E CENTURY PARK offers parking.
Does 2160 E CENTURY PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2160 E CENTURY PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 E CENTURY PARK have a pool?
Yes, 2160 E CENTURY PARK has a pool.
Does 2160 E CENTURY PARK have accessible units?
No, 2160 E CENTURY PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 E CENTURY PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 E CENTURY PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
