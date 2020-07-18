2160 E CENTURY PARK

Amenities
Fabulous views from this higher floor condo . Completely redone with top -of-the -line finishes thru out . Recessed lights, brand new kitchen and bath's all new luxury appliances . Hardwood floors thru out . Olympic -sized saltwater heated pool , state of the art fitness center with his and hers saunas . Tennis courts and lush grounds .Valet parking , 24/7 security staff and concierge . Close distance to new Westfield Mall , Fox Studio's , Sony Studios . Next to fabulous shopping and restaurants .