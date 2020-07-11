2160 Century Park East

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool guest parking media room sauna tennis court valet service

COMPLETELY REMODELED option of FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath corner unit w/ exclusive views of the Santa Monica Coastline, Downtown LA, & the city from EVERY room. Sleek lines, designer finishes, mosaic tiles, rainfall shower head, NEST A/C system, LED lights are just some of the perks that set this unit apart from anything else. Motorized custom shades at your fingertips & dual pane FLOOR-TO-CEILING windows make it light & bright throughout the day. Features a gourmet chef's kitchen w/ stainless steel applcs, Carrara Marble backsplash & quartz waterfall counter top. This open floor plan is perfect for entrtning & offers breaktaking views. Distressed hardwood flrs throughout & has an ABUNDANCE of custom built out closets. Enjoy the full service lifestyle in the heart of Century City w/ 24 hr valet & guest parking, concierge, heated pool, sauna, tennis courts, & state of the art gym. Minutes to mall,theater, restnts,shopping,night life,freeway,parks,golf,Beverly Hills,Westwood (UCLA).