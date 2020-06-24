2160 CENTURY PARK EAST

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit in the prestigious Century City. The bedrooms are on opposite sides with it's own bath. Recently remodeled kitchen with new custom Corian Stone Counter tops. Refinished cabinets. Newer appliances. Recessed lighting throughout. Wood floors. New mirrored closer doors. bathroom with dark hardwood cabinets & chrome fixtures. Light & bright open floor plan leading to a large private balcony. Enjoy 24 HR valet for resident & guest parking. Doorman, Houseman, Switchboard, Security staff. Huge heated Swimming pool & Sun deck. Tennis court. State-of-the-art Fitness center. Dog Park. Close to the Century mall, Theater and Restaurants. Air conditioning, Heating, Hot water & Cold water included.