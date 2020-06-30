216 South Vendome Street

Amenities
Beautiful and Spacious Bungalow style 2 bedroom apartment. Located on a small and quiet 3 unit property. This stand-alone bungalow style unit has a garden and patio area shared by residents.
The recently renovated unit comes with own private garage space and eat in kitchen.
-1 Garage Space
-Hardwood Floors
-Water Included
-Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
-A/C
*Updated photos coming soon
*Deposit depends on credit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.