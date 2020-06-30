All apartments in Los Angeles
216 South Vendome Street

216 South Vendome Street
Location

216 South Vendome Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and Spacious Bungalow style 2 bedroom apartment. Located on a small and quiet 3 unit property. This stand-alone bungalow style unit has a garden and patio area shared by residents.

The recently renovated unit comes with own private garage space and eat in kitchen.

-1 Garage Space
-Hardwood Floors
-Water Included
-Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher
-A/C

*Updated photos coming soon
*Deposit depends on credit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 South Vendome Street have any available units?
216 South Vendome Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 South Vendome Street have?
Some of 216 South Vendome Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 South Vendome Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 South Vendome Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 South Vendome Street pet-friendly?
No, 216 South Vendome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 216 South Vendome Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 South Vendome Street offers parking.
Does 216 South Vendome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 South Vendome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 South Vendome Street have a pool?
No, 216 South Vendome Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 South Vendome Street have accessible units?
No, 216 South Vendome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 South Vendome Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 South Vendome Street has units with dishwashers.

