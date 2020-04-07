All apartments in Los Angeles
216 San Juan Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

216 San Juan Ave

216 San Juan Avenue · (877) 477-7652
Location

216 San Juan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 San Juan Ave · Avail. now

$4,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live the true California lifestyle in this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cottage, in Venice! - This adorable 2+2 beach cottage is located in the heart of Venice in the highly sought after Windward Circle neighborhood and is just blocks to the boardwalk and beach. Sporting gorgeous light wood flooring throughout the main living space connects to a large galley style kitchen that includes a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. A sliding glass door that opens to the backyard allows plenty of sunshine to light up the space. The brick paver patio is a perfect place to unwind and enjoy your evening. A washer and dryer are also included with the home and are on the back deck. Back inside two spacious bedrooms round out the floor plan with the master bedroom featuring an en-suite bathroom that has beautiful brushed-gold hardware and subway tiling. There are also gorgeous French Doors that lead out to the deck. The other bedroom is nicely sized with large windows allowing in the natural light. The house is centrally located and just minutes to Marina Del Rey, Santa Monica and Culver City.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions and pet deposit. Sorry, there is street parking only. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3647642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 San Juan Ave have any available units?
216 San Juan Ave has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 San Juan Ave have?
Some of 216 San Juan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 San Juan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
216 San Juan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 San Juan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 San Juan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 216 San Juan Ave offer parking?
No, 216 San Juan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 216 San Juan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 San Juan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 San Juan Ave have a pool?
No, 216 San Juan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 216 San Juan Ave have accessible units?
No, 216 San Juan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 216 San Juan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 San Juan Ave has units with dishwashers.
