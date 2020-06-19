All apartments in Los Angeles
21550 Burbank Boulevard

21550 Burbank Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

21550 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Vacant Unit! A truly rare offering of this 1 bedroom, Top level end unit model. From the moment you enter, you will notice the high vaulted ceilings and open and flowing floor plan. The location is close to the elevator and laundry facility while also featuring 2 assigned parking spots with easy access to and from the property. Upgraded finishes include: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and clean carpeting. Outside, you will find the balcony offers the perfect space to BBQ in the beautiful year-round weather that Woodland Hills has to offer. The Met, situated in the highly prestigious Warner Center, is an exclusive, guard-gated community spread across 26 acres of verdant grounds. The community consists of resort-style amenities including four pools, state of the art fitness center, six fully lit North/South tennis courts, children's playground, expansive poolside deck, indoor basketball court and racquetball court all while being minutes to local shopping, dining and entertainment in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. A true getaway that you can call home
Call Tyler West for all showing requests 818-274-6901

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21550 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
21550 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21550 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 21550 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21550 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21550 Burbank Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21550 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21550 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21550 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21550 Burbank Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 21550 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21550 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21550 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21550 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21550 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21550 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21550 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21550 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
