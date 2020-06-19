21550 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

Vacant Unit! A truly rare offering of this 1 bedroom, Top level end unit model. From the moment you enter, you will notice the high vaulted ceilings and open and flowing floor plan. The location is close to the elevator and laundry facility while also featuring 2 assigned parking spots with easy access to and from the property. Upgraded finishes include: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and clean carpeting. Outside, you will find the balcony offers the perfect space to BBQ in the beautiful year-round weather that Woodland Hills has to offer. The Met, situated in the highly prestigious Warner Center, is an exclusive, guard-gated community spread across 26 acres of verdant grounds. The community consists of resort-style amenities including four pools, state of the art fitness center, six fully lit North/South tennis courts, children's playground, expansive poolside deck, indoor basketball court and racquetball court all while being minutes to local shopping, dining and entertainment in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. A true getaway that you can call home

Call Tyler West for all showing requests 818-274-6901