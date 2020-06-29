All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM

2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road

2145 Nichols Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2145 Nichols Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Picturesque oasis etched into a sleepy canyon in the heart of Los Angeles. This timeless architectural masterpiece boasts all of the hillside necessities always sought, but rarely found - huge 20,000 plus square foot lot, massive pool, and breathtaking indoor/outdoor living. With expansive open floor plan and automatic Fleetwood pocket sliders throughout, including automatic doors for the most fussy long openings. Bask in the tranquil pool and soak in the Hollywood Hill's most natural beauty, a true departure from the hustle of the City, but still just a minute away without the annoyance of traditional hillside access. Sitting just across from a natural watercourse with private, gated bridges creating a compound-like feel. All highlighted by perfect landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road have any available units?
2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road have?
Some of 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
