2145 NICHOLS CANYON Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Picturesque oasis etched into a sleepy canyon in the heart of Los Angeles. This timeless architectural masterpiece boasts all of the hillside necessities always sought, but rarely found - huge 20,000 plus square foot lot, massive pool, and breathtaking indoor/outdoor living. With expansive open floor plan and automatic Fleetwood pocket sliders throughout, including automatic doors for the most fussy long openings. Bask in the tranquil pool and soak in the Hollywood Hill's most natural beauty, a true departure from the hustle of the City, but still just a minute away without the annoyance of traditional hillside access. Sitting just across from a natural watercourse with private, gated bridges creating a compound-like feel. All highlighted by perfect landscaping.