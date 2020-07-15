All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

21400 Burbank Boulevard

21400 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 274-6901
Location

21400 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 1 bed + Loft, 1 bath, 740 sq. ft. Penthouse unit at The Met complex. From the moment you enter, you will notice the open floor plan, with high vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. The location is close to the stairway and pool area, while also featuring 2 assigned parking spots with easy access to and from the property. Upgraded finishes include: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, storage cabinetry, and new carpeting. Outside, you will find the balcony offers the perfect space to BBQ in the beautiful year-round weather that Woodland Hills has to offer. The Met, situated in the highly prestigious Warner Center, is an exclusive, guard-gated community spread across 26 acres of verdant grounds. The community consists of resort-style amenities including four pools, state of the art fitness center, six fully lit North/South tennis courts, children's playground, expansive poolside deck, indoor basketball court and racquetball court all while being minutes to local shopping, dining and entertainment in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. A true getaway that you can call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21400 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
21400 Burbank Boulevard has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21400 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 21400 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21400 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21400 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21400 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21400 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 21400 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21400 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21400 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21400 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21400 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 21400 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 21400 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21400 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21400 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21400 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
