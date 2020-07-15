21400 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful 1 bed + Loft, 1 bath, 740 sq. ft. Penthouse unit at The Met complex. From the moment you enter, you will notice the open floor plan, with high vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. The location is close to the stairway and pool area, while also featuring 2 assigned parking spots with easy access to and from the property. Upgraded finishes include: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, storage cabinetry, and new carpeting. Outside, you will find the balcony offers the perfect space to BBQ in the beautiful year-round weather that Woodland Hills has to offer. The Met, situated in the highly prestigious Warner Center, is an exclusive, guard-gated community spread across 26 acres of verdant grounds. The community consists of resort-style amenities including four pools, state of the art fitness center, six fully lit North/South tennis courts, children's playground, expansive poolside deck, indoor basketball court and racquetball court all while being minutes to local shopping, dining and entertainment in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. A true getaway that you can call home.