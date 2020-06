Amenities

This property has too many beautiful accents and features to list them all, you must see to appreciate. It's a spacious home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles and is remodeled with new floors, cabinets and custom lighting throughout. The yard is expansive and includes a pool and a gazebo. The floor plan is open, includes a fireplace in the living area and has mountain views. All of this on a great cul de sac street for privacy.