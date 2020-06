Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Artist's home for lease in Bronson Canyon. This gated property (FULLY FURNISHED) is perfect for someone who wants to be close to the city but go home to a tranquil retreat. Close to shops and restaurants, yet tucked up in the hills. One level home with wood floors, an updated chef's kitchen, both a living room and a family room plus 3 full bedrooms. The master suite opens to a deck to the back yard. The den opens to an outdoor patio and grassy yard. Come see more for yourself!