2124 Elsinore St.
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2124 Elsinore St.
2124 Elsinore Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2124 Elsinore Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bedroom Home in Echo Park neighborhood - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom house. Hardwood floors, classic tile, tub and shower, central heat, washer dryer hookups
(RLNE5414281)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2124 Elsinore St. have any available units?
2124 Elsinore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2124 Elsinore St. currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Elsinore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Elsinore St. pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Elsinore St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2124 Elsinore St. offer parking?
No, 2124 Elsinore St. does not offer parking.
Does 2124 Elsinore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Elsinore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Elsinore St. have a pool?
No, 2124 Elsinore St. does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Elsinore St. have accessible units?
No, 2124 Elsinore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Elsinore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Elsinore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 Elsinore St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 Elsinore St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
