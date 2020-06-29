Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
2122 CENTURY PARK Lane
2122 Century Park Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2122 Century Park Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Westside
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Renovated couple of years ago with new kitchen appliances, new counter top, carpet and paint. Inside laundry with full size..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane have any available units?
2122 CENTURY PARK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane have?
Some of 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2122 CENTURY PARK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane offers parking.
Does 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane has a pool.
Does 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane have accessible units?
No, 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2122 CENTURY PARK Lane has units with dishwashers.
