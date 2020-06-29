All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

2116 Oak Glen Pl

2116 Oak Glen Place · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Oak Glen Place, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
A Lush, Silverlake Eco-Oasis - Property Id: 102362

Welcome to this Sunny, Solar Powered, Eco~friendly, Water Conscious Smart Silverlake Home. Located on a traffic free, hillside cul-de-sac, and sitting on a nearly 10,000 sq/ft lot filled with pines, palms, and lush herbs and vegetation. The latest in efficiency and technology, including a fully functional recording room. Smart home system with voice control for door locks, lighting scenes, and the thermostat. Zen lifestyle in the city, with heavy insulation and quiet, double paned windows and skylights throughout...this home is very quiet. Blonde wood floors, new kitchen with skylight & LG appliances, and expansive, white-tiled bathrooms with rain showers, skylights, his & hers sinks, and jacuzzi tubs. Large deck with a soothing saline jacuzzi. Massive 460 sq/ft master suite with a spectacular view of the canopy of trees in the backyard, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and french doors to the deck. This home is a feast for the eyes! Available furnished or unfurnished ;)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102362
Property Id 102362

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5513185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Oak Glen Pl have any available units?
2116 Oak Glen Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Oak Glen Pl have?
Some of 2116 Oak Glen Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Oak Glen Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Oak Glen Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Oak Glen Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Oak Glen Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2116 Oak Glen Pl offer parking?
No, 2116 Oak Glen Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Oak Glen Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Oak Glen Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Oak Glen Pl have a pool?
No, 2116 Oak Glen Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Oak Glen Pl have accessible units?
No, 2116 Oak Glen Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Oak Glen Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Oak Glen Pl has units with dishwashers.
