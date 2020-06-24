2116 Oak Glen Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

A Lush, Silverlake Eco-Oasis! - Property Id: 102362



Welcome to this Sunny, Solar Powered, Eco~friendly, Water Conscious Smart Silverlake Home. Located on a traffic free, hillside cul-de-sac, and sitting on a nearly 10,000 sq/ft lot filled with pines, palms, and lush herbs and vegetation. The latest in efficiency and technology, including a fully functional recording room. Smart home system with voice control for door locks, lighting scenes, and the thermostat. Zen lifestyle in the city, with heavy insulation and quiet, double paned windows and skylights throughout...this home is very quiet. Blonde wood floors, new kitchen with skylight & LG appliances, and expansive, white-tiled bathrooms with rain showers, skylights, his & hers sinks, and jacuzzi tubs. Large deck with a soothing saline jacuzzi. Massive 460 sq/ft master suite with a spectacular view of the canopy of trees in the backyard, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and french doors to the deck. This home is a feast for the eyes! Available furnished or unfurnished ;)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102362

Property Id 102362



(RLNE4730975)