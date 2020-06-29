All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2113 S. Rimpau Blvd

2113 South Rimpau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2113 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Los Angeles. Please contact our office for more details.

Stephanie Mazza, Broker
DRE#01971765

(RLNE5186511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd have any available units?
2113 S. Rimpau Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2113 S. Rimpau Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd offer parking?
No, 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd have a pool?
No, 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 S. Rimpau Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

