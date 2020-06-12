All apartments in Los Angeles
2113 S Oak Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:36 AM

2113 S Oak Street

2113 Oak Street · (213) 377-6482
Location

2113 Oak Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

9 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Bed · Avail. now

$9,900

Click to see floorplan

9 Bed · 5 Bath · 2567 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
9 Bedroom, 8 Bathroom house. 100% Renovated. Appliances included (3 refrigerators, 2 kitchens, 2 washers/dryers, dishwasher) located within walking distance to campus and inside DPS Patrol zone. Front yard and Backyard gated with 4 parking spots.

COPY THIS LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR:

https://www.transported.co/t/7M90BhZP

*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.

California DRE#02092585

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 S Oak Street have any available units?
2113 S Oak Street has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 S Oak Street have?
Some of 2113 S Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 S Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2113 S Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 S Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 2113 S Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2113 S Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 2113 S Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 2113 S Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 S Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 S Oak Street have a pool?
No, 2113 S Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 2113 S Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 2113 S Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 S Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 S Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
