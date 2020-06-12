2113 S Oak Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

9 Bedroom, 8 Bathroom house. 100% Renovated. Appliances included (3 refrigerators, 2 kitchens, 2 washers/dryers, dishwasher) located within walking distance to campus and inside DPS Patrol zone. Front yard and Backyard gated with 4 parking spots.



COPY THIS LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR:



https://www.transported.co/t/7M90BhZP



*Rent is the monthly rental installment amount which is total rent due for the rental period divided by the number of installments within such period. There will be no proration of rent for the first or last month of the term.



California DRE#02092585