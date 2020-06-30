21114 Lemarsh St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

OPEN and SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY in great location of Chatsworth!! Updated kitchen and baths, Wood laminate flooring, Crown Molding, Newer double pained windows with specialty painting throughout. Huge living room, with beautiful fireplace which includes a custom mantel and wet bar. Master bedroom with recently updated master bath. Junior bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Kitchen has been recently updated and painted which leads to a good sized backyard with plenty of grass, which is great for kids and pets. Call for appointment 818-590-9970