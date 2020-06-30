All apartments in Los Angeles
21114 Lemarsh St

21114 Lemarsh Street · No Longer Available
Location

21114 Lemarsh Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
OPEN and SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY in great location of Chatsworth!! Updated kitchen and baths, Wood laminate flooring, Crown Molding, Newer double pained windows with specialty painting throughout. Huge living room, with beautiful fireplace which includes a custom mantel and wet bar. Master bedroom with recently updated master bath. Junior bedrooms are spacious with large closets. Kitchen has been recently updated and painted which leads to a good sized backyard with plenty of grass, which is great for kids and pets. Call for appointment 818-590-9970

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21114 Lemarsh St have any available units?
21114 Lemarsh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21114 Lemarsh St have?
Some of 21114 Lemarsh St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21114 Lemarsh St currently offering any rent specials?
21114 Lemarsh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21114 Lemarsh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21114 Lemarsh St is pet friendly.
Does 21114 Lemarsh St offer parking?
Yes, 21114 Lemarsh St offers parking.
Does 21114 Lemarsh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21114 Lemarsh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21114 Lemarsh St have a pool?
No, 21114 Lemarsh St does not have a pool.
Does 21114 Lemarsh St have accessible units?
No, 21114 Lemarsh St does not have accessible units.
Does 21114 Lemarsh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21114 Lemarsh St has units with dishwashers.

