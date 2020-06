Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

This 1936 Franklin Hills character home with pristine, original hardwood floors and 1930's charm is available for lease March 15th 2019. The home comes with many system upgrades including electrical, plumbing, central heat and air conditioning. All kitchen appliances are newer. There are 3 bedrooms and a large bonus room with built in wet bar. Fantastic views abound and a refreshing pool is waiting for you to enjoy... when it gets a little warmer.