2110 S Bentley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Quiet apartment community and neighborhood. 5 mins away from Century City, Los Angeles. Close to the 405 and 10 Freeways. Walking distance to Little Japan and Equinox.



Spacious unit. Completely modernized and remodeled. Amenities included: accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Pet friendly.



2 WEEKS FREE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE LEASE & 2 WEEKS FREE AT THE END OF THE LEASE (ONE MONTH FREE!!)