2110 S Bentley Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:06 AM

2110 S Bentley Ave

2110 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2110 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Quiet apartment community and neighborhood. 5 mins away from Century City, Los Angeles. Close to the 405 and 10 Freeways. Walking distance to Little Japan and Equinox.

Spacious unit. Completely modernized and remodeled. Amenities included: accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Pet friendly.

2 WEEKS FREE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE LEASE & 2 WEEKS FREE AT THE END OF THE LEASE (ONE MONTH FREE!!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 S Bentley Ave have any available units?
2110 S Bentley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 S Bentley Ave have?
Some of 2110 S Bentley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 S Bentley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2110 S Bentley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 S Bentley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 S Bentley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2110 S Bentley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2110 S Bentley Ave offers parking.
Does 2110 S Bentley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 S Bentley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 S Bentley Ave have a pool?
No, 2110 S Bentley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2110 S Bentley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2110 S Bentley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 S Bentley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 S Bentley Ave has units with dishwashers.
