2110 S Bentley Ave

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles. Quiet apartment community and neighborhood. 5 mins away from Century City, Los Angeles. Close to the 405 and 10 Freeways. Walking distance to Little Japan and Equinox.
Spacious unit. Completely modernized and remodeled. Amenities included: accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Pet friendly.
2 WEEKS FREE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE LEASE & 2 WEEKS FREE AT THE END OF THE LEASE (ONE MONTH FREE!!)