Los Angeles, CA
211 South POINSETTIA Place
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

211 South POINSETTIA Place

211 South Poinsettia Place · No Longer Available
Location

211 South Poinsettia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Spacious and secure second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Lots of natural light, open and very functional, private balcony. Living room features hardwood floors, and gas fireplace. Washer and dryer in unit, central AC and heat. All appliances included! Building has many security features including gated entry, remote access subterranean parking with 2 assigned spaces (tandem), elevator requires a key to access your floor. Located on a quiet, picturesque street close to The Grove, LACMA, shops, restaurants and more. Tenant pays gas, electric and $75/month to landlord for water and trash services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 South POINSETTIA Place have any available units?
211 South POINSETTIA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 South POINSETTIA Place have?
Some of 211 South POINSETTIA Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 South POINSETTIA Place currently offering any rent specials?
211 South POINSETTIA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 South POINSETTIA Place pet-friendly?
No, 211 South POINSETTIA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 211 South POINSETTIA Place offer parking?
Yes, 211 South POINSETTIA Place offers parking.
Does 211 South POINSETTIA Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 South POINSETTIA Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 South POINSETTIA Place have a pool?
No, 211 South POINSETTIA Place does not have a pool.
Does 211 South POINSETTIA Place have accessible units?
No, 211 South POINSETTIA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 211 South POINSETTIA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 South POINSETTIA Place has units with dishwashers.
