211 South POINSETTIA Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Spacious and secure second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. Lots of natural light, open and very functional, private balcony. Living room features hardwood floors, and gas fireplace. Washer and dryer in unit, central AC and heat. All appliances included! Building has many security features including gated entry, remote access subterranean parking with 2 assigned spaces (tandem), elevator requires a key to access your floor. Located on a quiet, picturesque street close to The Grove, LACMA, shops, restaurants and more. Tenant pays gas, electric and $75/month to landlord for water and trash services.