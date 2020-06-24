All apartments in Los Angeles
21043 Ingomar Street

21043 Ingomar Street
Location

21043 Ingomar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Book a showing now and visit this nice 1,861-square-foot single family home in the friendly Canoga Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.
This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, driveway parking, and an attached garage (no remote/needs to be manually opened).

The bright and well-ventilated interior features hardwood flooring, glass doors, recessed lighting, a cozy fireplace plus central A/C and gas heating for climate control. Its dainty kitchen has fine cabinetry for storage, smooth countertops, and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The comfy and spacious bedrooms have built-in closets. A shed at the back of the home can also be used as additional storage space. For convenience, a hook-up washer and dryer are available to use.

There is a shady backyard surrounded with fruit trees like oranges, pears, peaches, avocados, lime, -- good spot to relax after a busy day or hang out with family and friends during weekends.

Pet cats are allowed on the property or small dogs with $500 deposit per pet.

Nearby parks: Lanark Park, Lanark Park, and John Quimby Park.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35230

(RLNE4873707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

