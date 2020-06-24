21043 Ingomar Street

Amenities

Book a showing now and visit this nice 1,861-square-foot single family home in the friendly Canoga Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

This unfurnished home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, driveway parking, and an attached garage (no remote/needs to be manually opened).



The bright and well-ventilated interior features hardwood flooring, glass doors, recessed lighting, a cozy fireplace plus central A/C and gas heating for climate control. Its dainty kitchen has fine cabinetry for storage, smooth countertops, and appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The comfy and spacious bedrooms have built-in closets. A shed at the back of the home can also be used as additional storage space. For convenience, a hook-up washer and dryer are available to use.



There is a shady backyard surrounded with fruit trees like oranges, pears, peaches, avocados, lime, -- good spot to relax after a busy day or hang out with family and friends during weekends.



Pet cats are allowed on the property or small dogs with $500 deposit per pet.



Nearby parks: Lanark Park, Lanark Park, and John Quimby Park.



