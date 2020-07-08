All apartments in Los Angeles
210 W 119th Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

210 W 119th Street

210 West 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 West 119th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90061
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Home With Updated Kitchen
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,016 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and subm

(RLNE5792634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 W 119th Street have any available units?
210 W 119th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 210 W 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 W 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 W 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 W 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 210 W 119th Street offer parking?
No, 210 W 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 W 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 W 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 W 119th Street have a pool?
Yes, 210 W 119th Street has a pool.
Does 210 W 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 210 W 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 W 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 W 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 W 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 W 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

