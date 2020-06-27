All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

210 North Cummings St

210 North Cummings Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 North Cummings Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
210 N Cummings St Available 08/01/19 *REMODELED* duplex home, with a lot of character, less than 10 minutes from Downtown LA! - A FULLY REMODELED gem just a blocks from the metro station. Open layout with 2 complete bedrooms and a large bonus room that can be used as a bedroom, office or den. Kitchen comes with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and new, stainless steel appliances (range/oven and dishwasher included)

Double paned windows that keeps your electricity bill low and lets in large amounts of sunlight. The back bedroom has a window a/c unit and 2 rooms have ceiling fans. Your bathroom includes a corner shower and beautiful white, marbled stone tile. Outside you can enjoy a lemon tree and loquat tree, and backyard patio with laundry hookups(come with a washer). This home is part of a duplex on a friendly, quiet street. Parking is street parking within the neighborhood.

Live in the heart of the historic Boyle Heights neighborhood, with numerous family-owned stores and a strong community. Your home is conveniently located with easy access to the Gold Line Metro and buses to DTLA. You are just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, the Arts District, Little Tokyo, USC Medical, Cal State LA (CSULA), and White Memorial Medical Center. Your new home is steps away from schools, parks, restaurants and delicious handmade tortillas.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL for an appointment.

Furry friends welcome! $35 per month per pet.

(RLNE5031754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 North Cummings St have any available units?
210 North Cummings St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 North Cummings St have?
Some of 210 North Cummings St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 North Cummings St currently offering any rent specials?
210 North Cummings St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 North Cummings St pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 North Cummings St is pet friendly.
Does 210 North Cummings St offer parking?
Yes, 210 North Cummings St offers parking.
Does 210 North Cummings St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 North Cummings St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 North Cummings St have a pool?
No, 210 North Cummings St does not have a pool.
Does 210 North Cummings St have accessible units?
No, 210 North Cummings St does not have accessible units.
Does 210 North Cummings St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 North Cummings St has units with dishwashers.
