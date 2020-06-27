210 North Cummings St

Amenities

210 N Cummings St Available 08/01/19 *REMODELED* duplex home, with a lot of character, less than 10 minutes from Downtown LA! - A FULLY REMODELED gem just a blocks from the metro station. Open layout with 2 complete bedrooms and a large bonus room that can be used as a bedroom, office or den. Kitchen comes with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and new, stainless steel appliances (range/oven and dishwasher included)



Double paned windows that keeps your electricity bill low and lets in large amounts of sunlight. The back bedroom has a window a/c unit and 2 rooms have ceiling fans. Your bathroom includes a corner shower and beautiful white, marbled stone tile. Outside you can enjoy a lemon tree and loquat tree, and backyard patio with laundry hookups(come with a washer). This home is part of a duplex on a friendly, quiet street. Parking is street parking within the neighborhood.



Live in the heart of the historic Boyle Heights neighborhood, with numerous family-owned stores and a strong community. Your home is conveniently located with easy access to the Gold Line Metro and buses to DTLA. You are just minutes from Downtown Los Angeles, the Arts District, Little Tokyo, USC Medical, Cal State LA (CSULA), and White Memorial Medical Center. Your new home is steps away from schools, parks, restaurants and delicious handmade tortillas.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL for an appointment.



Furry friends welcome! $35 per month per pet.



