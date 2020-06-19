All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

21 Westminster Avenue - 209

21 Westminster Avenue · (818) 294-0908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Westminster Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
walk in closets
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Click here for 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yRJ2fJxhhLq

Now Available: Great Vintage Corner Junior Suite: one block from Venice Beach Boardwalk.
2nd floor, arched entry, spacious separate kitchen, walk-in closet. PET-Friendly, Laundry Room on-site, All Utilities included w/rent.

Gated building keypad access. Building courtyard. 1-year lease. Security Deposit: 1-month's rent. Great location. Contact us now for more info

Street parking only
Charming Brick Building on Westminster in between Speedway and Pacific. Steps to Venice Bike Path and Beach. This building offers beautifully restored 1bedroom apartments and studios with an arched entryway, gorgeous courtyard and vintage charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 have any available units?
21 Westminster Avenue - 209 has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 have?
Some of 21 Westminster Avenue - 209's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 currently offering any rent specials?
21 Westminster Avenue - 209 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 is pet friendly.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 offer parking?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 does not offer parking.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 have a pool?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 does not have a pool.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 have accessible units?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Westminster Avenue - 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
