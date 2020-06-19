21 Westminster Avenue - 209

Amenities
Click here for 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yRJ2fJxhhLq
Now Available: Great Vintage Corner Junior Suite: one block from Venice Beach Boardwalk.
2nd floor, arched entry, spacious separate kitchen, walk-in closet. PET-Friendly, Laundry Room on-site, All Utilities included w/rent.
Gated building keypad access. Building courtyard. 1-year lease. Security Deposit: 1-month's rent. Great location. Contact us now for more info
Street parking only
Charming Brick Building on Westminster in between Speedway and Pacific. Steps to Venice Bike Path and Beach. This building offers beautifully restored 1bedroom apartments and studios with an arched entryway, gorgeous courtyard and vintage charm.