21 Westminster Avenue - 209

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included walk in closets courtyard range

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Click here for 3D virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yRJ2fJxhhLq



Now Available: Great Vintage Corner Junior Suite: one block from Venice Beach Boardwalk.

2nd floor, arched entry, spacious separate kitchen, walk-in closet. PET-Friendly, Laundry Room on-site, All Utilities included w/rent.



Gated building keypad access. Building courtyard. 1-year lease. Security Deposit: 1-month's rent. Great location. Contact us now for more info



Street parking only

Charming Brick Building on Westminster in between Speedway and Pacific. Steps to Venice Bike Path and Beach. This building offers beautifully restored 1bedroom apartments and studios with an arched entryway, gorgeous courtyard and vintage charm.