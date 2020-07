Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit in a well maintained complex. Everything is brand new and recently renovated, wood tile floor throughout. Kitchen appliances - Fridge and stove. The kitchen has extensive storage space and granite countertops. Open floor living area. Brand new bathroom including tub and doors. Modern efficient wall heater and a window A/C unit. Assigned parking space, close to freeways and shopping.

Water and Trash paid by homeowner. No dogs allowed.