20835 Martha Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Motivated Owner wants to see all offers! Welcome to this opportunity to live in a beautiful corner lot home nestled in the desirable Woodland Hills Academy neighborhood. Abundant landscape in front yard greets you, family and guests as you approach the front entry. As you enter, you are welcomed by an open living room that is also open to back yard via glass sliding doors. The dining room and kitchen have granite counter tops, newer stove top and appliances and plenty of cupboard space. New vanity in bathroom. Exterior of building has been freshly painted. Interior also painted not too long ago. You will also notice the newer tile throughout interior, updated bathrooms and newer windows. The Private back yard has a sparkling swimming pool with covered patio is a perfect space for BBQ's and entertaining on those hot summer days. With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, there is enough room for a family to live and enjoy home in comfort and style. Note that the garage has been converted to an ADU and is a separate unit and separate monthly rent and renting to a secondary and separate tenant will be considered. All this and enjoying the summer BBQ's by the pool can be yours!