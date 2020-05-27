All apartments in Los Angeles
20835 Martha Street
20835 Martha Street

Location

20835 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Motivated Owner wants to see all offers! Welcome to this opportunity to live in a beautiful corner lot home nestled in the desirable Woodland Hills Academy neighborhood. Abundant landscape in front yard greets you, family and guests as you approach the front entry. As you enter, you are welcomed by an open living room that is also open to back yard via glass sliding doors. The dining room and kitchen have granite counter tops, newer stove top and appliances and plenty of cupboard space. New vanity in bathroom. Exterior of building has been freshly painted. Interior also painted not too long ago. You will also notice the newer tile throughout interior, updated bathrooms and newer windows. The Private back yard has a sparkling swimming pool with covered patio is a perfect space for BBQ's and entertaining on those hot summer days. With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, there is enough room for a family to live and enjoy home in comfort and style. Note that the garage has been converted to an ADU and is a separate unit and separate monthly rent and renting to a secondary and separate tenant will be considered. All this and enjoying the summer BBQ's by the pool can be yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20835 Martha Street have any available units?
20835 Martha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20835 Martha Street have?
Some of 20835 Martha Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20835 Martha Street currently offering any rent specials?
20835 Martha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20835 Martha Street pet-friendly?
No, 20835 Martha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20835 Martha Street offer parking?
Yes, 20835 Martha Street offers parking.
Does 20835 Martha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20835 Martha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20835 Martha Street have a pool?
Yes, 20835 Martha Street has a pool.
Does 20835 Martha Street have accessible units?
No, 20835 Martha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20835 Martha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20835 Martha Street has units with dishwashers.
