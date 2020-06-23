All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2081 West 31st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2081 West 31st Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:53 PM

2081 West 31st Street

2081 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2081 West 31st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2081 West 31st Street have any available units?
2081 West 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2081 West 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2081 West 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 West 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2081 West 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2081 West 31st Street offer parking?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have a pool?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College