Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:53 PM
2081 West 31st Street
2081 West 31st Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2081 West 31st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $44, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2081 West 31st Street have any available units?
2081 West 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2081 West 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2081 West 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 West 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2081 West 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2081 West 31st Street offer parking?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have a pool?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2081 West 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2081 West 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
