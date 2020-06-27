Rent Calculator
20733 Tiara Street
20733 Tiara Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20733 Tiara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
EASY TO SHOW
CALL SHEYDA NASERZADEH AT 818-335-0278
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20733 Tiara Street have any available units?
20733 Tiara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20733 Tiara Street currently offering any rent specials?
20733 Tiara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20733 Tiara Street pet-friendly?
No, 20733 Tiara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20733 Tiara Street offer parking?
Yes, 20733 Tiara Street offers parking.
Does 20733 Tiara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20733 Tiara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20733 Tiara Street have a pool?
Yes, 20733 Tiara Street has a pool.
Does 20733 Tiara Street have accessible units?
No, 20733 Tiara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20733 Tiara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20733 Tiara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20733 Tiara Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20733 Tiara Street does not have units with air conditioning.
