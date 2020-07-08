Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20708 Saticoy Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20708 Saticoy Street
20708 Saticoy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
20708 Saticoy Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Please contact agent to schedule showings
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20708 Saticoy Street have any available units?
20708 Saticoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20708 Saticoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
20708 Saticoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20708 Saticoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 20708 Saticoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20708 Saticoy Street offer parking?
No, 20708 Saticoy Street does not offer parking.
Does 20708 Saticoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20708 Saticoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20708 Saticoy Street have a pool?
No, 20708 Saticoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 20708 Saticoy Street have accessible units?
No, 20708 Saticoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20708 Saticoy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20708 Saticoy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20708 Saticoy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20708 Saticoy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
