Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:56 AM

2064 Chariton Street

Location

2064 Chariton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1bedroom, 1bath with gorgeous private backyard. Bright unit has a good size kitchen and bedroom. Conveniently located within walking distance to Public Transportation, restaurants and shops. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 Chariton Street have any available units?
2064 Chariton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2064 Chariton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2064 Chariton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 Chariton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2064 Chariton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2064 Chariton Street offer parking?
No, 2064 Chariton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2064 Chariton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 Chariton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 Chariton Street have a pool?
No, 2064 Chariton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2064 Chariton Street have accessible units?
No, 2064 Chariton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 Chariton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 Chariton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2064 Chariton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2064 Chariton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

