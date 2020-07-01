2064 Chariton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90034 South Robertson
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1bedroom, 1bath with gorgeous private backyard. Bright unit has a good size kitchen and bedroom. Conveniently located within walking distance to Public Transportation, restaurants and shops. Easy access to freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2064 Chariton Street have any available units?
2064 Chariton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.