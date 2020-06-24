All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2064 Chariton

2064 S Chariton St · No Longer Available
Location

2064 S Chariton St, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime Location in Beverlywood, 1 Bed, 1 Bath single family home, Gated front yard, Newly renovated laminate flooring. Private backyard with storage. Convenient to freeways, malls, shops, gas stations, food. Will rent quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 Chariton have any available units?
2064 Chariton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2064 Chariton currently offering any rent specials?
2064 Chariton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 Chariton pet-friendly?
No, 2064 Chariton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2064 Chariton offer parking?
No, 2064 Chariton does not offer parking.
Does 2064 Chariton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 Chariton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 Chariton have a pool?
No, 2064 Chariton does not have a pool.
Does 2064 Chariton have accessible units?
No, 2064 Chariton does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 Chariton have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 Chariton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2064 Chariton have units with air conditioning?
No, 2064 Chariton does not have units with air conditioning.
