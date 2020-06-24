2064 S Chariton St, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Mid-Wilshire
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Prime Location in Beverlywood, 1 Bed, 1 Bath single family home, Gated front yard, Newly renovated laminate flooring. Private backyard with storage. Convenient to freeways, malls, shops, gas stations, food. Will rent quick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2064 Chariton have any available units?
2064 Chariton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.