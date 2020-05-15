Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 22
20600 Valerio St,
20600 Valerio Street
No Longer Available
Location
20600 Valerio Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fully remodeled 4 BR 2 Bathrooms house : - Nice fully remodeled 4 BR 2 Bathrooms house :
ready for immediate move in
Close to schools , transportation and shopping
(RLNE4951004)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20600 Valerio St, have any available units?
20600 Valerio St, doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20600 Valerio St, currently offering any rent specials?
20600 Valerio St, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20600 Valerio St, pet-friendly?
Yes, 20600 Valerio St, is pet friendly.
Does 20600 Valerio St, offer parking?
No, 20600 Valerio St, does not offer parking.
Does 20600 Valerio St, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20600 Valerio St, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20600 Valerio St, have a pool?
No, 20600 Valerio St, does not have a pool.
Does 20600 Valerio St, have accessible units?
No, 20600 Valerio St, does not have accessible units.
Does 20600 Valerio St, have units with dishwashers?
No, 20600 Valerio St, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20600 Valerio St, have units with air conditioning?
No, 20600 Valerio St, does not have units with air conditioning.
