Los Angeles, CA
2052 W 77th St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2052 W 77th St

2052 West 77th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2052 West 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Beautifully Fully Remodelled Tutor Home - Property Id: 269155

Tastefully Fully Remodelled Tutor Home in a quite residential neighborhood on a tree lined street. Featuring 3 beds, 2 bath, huge lot at 6,534 with a big and spacious private backyard to enjoy BBQ's and entertaining. Top of the line finishes, complete new modern Master bathroom, updated modern bathroom, all new white oak flooring throughout, new fireplace tiles, new kitchen featuring a beautiful breakfast nook to enjoy your morning breakfast, all new lighting fixtures, seperate living and dining areas, such a great updated and remodelled space for you to enjoy! Not one to miss out on! Text or call me on 310-666-9377 for more details...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269155
Property Id 269155

(RLNE5735882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 W 77th St have any available units?
2052 W 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2052 W 77th St have?
Some of 2052 W 77th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2052 W 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
2052 W 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 W 77th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2052 W 77th St is pet friendly.
Does 2052 W 77th St offer parking?
No, 2052 W 77th St does not offer parking.
Does 2052 W 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2052 W 77th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 W 77th St have a pool?
No, 2052 W 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 2052 W 77th St have accessible units?
No, 2052 W 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 W 77th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2052 W 77th St has units with dishwashers.

