2052 W 77th St

Beautifully Fully Remodelled Tutor Home - Property Id: 269155



Tastefully Fully Remodelled Tutor Home in a quite residential neighborhood on a tree lined street. Featuring 3 beds, 2 bath, huge lot at 6,534 with a big and spacious private backyard to enjoy BBQ's and entertaining. Top of the line finishes, complete new modern Master bathroom, updated modern bathroom, all new white oak flooring throughout, new fireplace tiles, new kitchen featuring a beautiful breakfast nook to enjoy your morning breakfast, all new lighting fixtures, seperate living and dining areas, such a great updated and remodelled space for you to enjoy! Not one to miss out on! Text or call me on 310-666-9377 for more details...

Property Id 269155



(RLNE5735882)