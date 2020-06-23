Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20508 Moberly Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20508 Moberly Place
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20508 Moberly Place
20508 Moberly Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
20508 Moberly Place, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20508 Moberly Place have any available units?
20508 Moberly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20508 Moberly Place currently offering any rent specials?
20508 Moberly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20508 Moberly Place pet-friendly?
No, 20508 Moberly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20508 Moberly Place offer parking?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not offer parking.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have a pool?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not have a pool.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have accessible units?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20508 Moberly Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College