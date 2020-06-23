All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20508 Moberly Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20508 Moberly Place
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:00 PM

20508 Moberly Place

20508 Moberly Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20508 Moberly Place, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20508 Moberly Place have any available units?
20508 Moberly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 20508 Moberly Place currently offering any rent specials?
20508 Moberly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20508 Moberly Place pet-friendly?
No, 20508 Moberly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20508 Moberly Place offer parking?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not offer parking.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have a pool?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not have a pool.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have accessible units?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20508 Moberly Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 20508 Moberly Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 20508 Moberly Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College