2050 Dracena Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious upper front unit naturally lit by tall pane windows in classic Spanish Colonial Revival architecture apartment building situated in the heart of Los Feliz. Unit features hardwood floors, AC, open living space, closet space, full designer 1.5 bath and modern kitchen finished in white w/ butcher block counter tops. Building features community laundry, secure video entry, communal back patio & balcony. INCLUDES MUNICIPAL UTILITY. PET FRIENDLY! Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.