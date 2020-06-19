All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2050 Dracena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2050 Dracena Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2050 Dracena Drive

2050 Dracena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2050 Dracena Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious upper front unit naturally lit by tall pane windows in classic Spanish Colonial Revival architecture apartment building situated in the heart of Los Feliz. Unit features hardwood floors, AC, open living space, closet space, full designer 1.5 bath and modern kitchen finished in white w/ butcher block counter tops. Building features community laundry, secure video entry, communal back patio & balcony. INCLUDES MUNICIPAL UTILITY. PET FRIENDLY! Priced unfurnished, can come furnished & short term. Ask agent for more details & available units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Dracena Drive have any available units?
2050 Dracena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 Dracena Drive have?
Some of 2050 Dracena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Dracena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Dracena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Dracena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Dracena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Dracena Drive offer parking?
No, 2050 Dracena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2050 Dracena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Dracena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Dracena Drive have a pool?
No, 2050 Dracena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Dracena Drive have accessible units?
No, 2050 Dracena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Dracena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2050 Dracena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College